Free COVID-19 Testing Site in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you aren’t sure if you have the Coronavirus, Hancock County health officials are urging you to stop by one of their testing sites.

The COVID testing site finished testing for the day an hour ago, but you’re welcome to come back tomorrow. Just stop by the site at the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort from 10am to 4pm.

Health officials say about 100 people were tested in the first hour-and-a-half.

All you have to do is drive up, and you don’t even have to get out of your car. You’ll get registered first thing, and officials will direct you around to get tested. Make sure you bring an ID and wear a mask.

Even if you don’t think you have the virus, Hancock County Health officials are urging you to get tested.

“There’s a lot of people who are asymptomatic that can carry Coronavirus and actually spread it to other people. So, we are encouraging people to come out and get tested just to see if you may be spreading it to others around you.” Chelsea Everly, Environmental Sanitarian

Just a couple weeks earlier, Hancock County Health Officials had a testing site just like this one. More than 400 were tested at that site, and none of them came back positive.

Hancock County is up at 19 positives and two probables.