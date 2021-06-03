Frontier Industrial Group ready to move to next phase of Weirton development

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A major investment that could bring hundreds of jobs to Weirton is ready to move forward.

That’s the messages Frontier Industrial Group had for city leaders in Weirton on Thursday.

The group already invested more than $80 million preparing property for future industrial and commercial use.

The company told city official they have nearly finished the first phase, which involves demolition of vacant structures to clear the property for potential new businesses. They say the next next step involves finalizing infrastructure.

Something like this takes the buy-in of state and local, federal. It takes everyone to buy in together to make it happen to attract visitors because if they don’t come here they will find some other place to go. Some other state that is doing the infrastructure work that is needed on the site. David Franjoine, CEO, Frontier Group of Companies

The company is looking at three main projects. They involve a new industrial access road, the development of a port facility and a bridge project.