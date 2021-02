WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Zjaondezel Solomyn Douglas, of Zelionople, Pennsylvania, has admitted to his role in a cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation, U.S Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Douglas, 37, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Douglas admitted to working with another to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in August 2018 in Hancock County.