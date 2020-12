CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Hancock County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Samuel A. Love Jr.

Love represented Hancock County and was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1983 and served until 1996.