HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Hancock County Board of Education had their reorganization meeting this afternoon at the John D. Rockfeller Career Center.

New members include Ed Fields, Jim Horstman, and Gerard Spencer.

During the meeting they named Chris Gillette as the new Board President and Ed Fields as the VP.

They also voted to move the meeting to 6:30 PM.

“Part of the issue with everybody in the past is having the meetings at five and people in the county can’t get to it, so when the new members were out campaigning and going to some of the meetings most of the Hancock County voters gave their opinion saying why don’t you move the meetings till later.” Chris Gillette – New Board President

The board also wants to have rotating locations for the meeting at Oak Glen and Weir High as well.

They will talk more on that at the next meeting.