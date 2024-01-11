HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Hancock County held their first commission meeting of the year Thursday afternoon, where they approved significant funding for first responders and named a commissioner president.

The meeting started with approval of minutes from the Dec. 28 commission meeting followed by a vote for a 2024 commission president.

Current president, Commissioner Jeff Davis, will remain president for this year and announced this would be his last as he is not seeking re-election.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the approval of over $380,000 to help the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office update their equipment.

“Fortunately enough, through a grant with Senator Capital, his office, Hancock County and the sheriff’s department received two grants. One in the amount of $340,000. That’s going to be used to buy body cam equipment for the for the cruisers. And, the other grant was about $42,000, and that’s going to be used to buy a new police interceptor cruiser.” Jeff Davis | President, Hancock County Commissioner

More specifically, commission approved $42,557.68 for a 2023 Ford Police Inceptor Utility Vehicle from Montrose Auto Group in Akron, Ohio.

After the Sheriff’s office looked at three different bids for updated car and body cameras, they requested commission accept a bid from Lauttamus Communication and Motorola Solutions for $340,475.00.

These new camera’s will be used by deputies to better serve the citizens of Hancock County.

Hancock County Sheriff, Scott Gittings, was also in attendance at commission and says he hopes to have the new equipment within the next three months.

Andy Jankowski, Head Coach of Oak Glen Middle School Club Baseball, spoke during public comment and requested $7600 for repairs at the Gas Valley Field in New Cumberland.

The fencing on the side of the first base is falling in towards the field, which could pose a major safety hazard if left un-repaired. Jankowski says the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to match funding up to $5000 to see those repairs through.

Commissioners did not give a direct answer on funding for the field repairs, but did put the consideration on record to be discussed at a later date.

The next commission meeting is Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.