Hancock County Courthouse will re-open this coming Tuesday

Officials announce the Hancock County Courthouse is re-opening this Tuesday.



They still ask you to do your business if you can online, by phone, or through the Lock Box.



Research of records will be available by appointment by calling each office directly.



For the safety of employees and customers, they have enforced rules including following markings on the ground to not crowd the door, and while entering the courthouse, you must wear a mask or face covering.



If you are feeling ill, have a temperature, they ask you to please stay home.

Check out the full protocol below: