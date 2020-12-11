Hancock County has the highest infection rate in WV

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to the WV DHHR website, Hancock County has the highest infection rate in West Virginia.

Hancock County is currently in “red” advisory with an infection rate of 158.68.

Hancock County also has a percent positivity of 9.86.

In Hancock County there 3 long term care facilities experiencing coronavirus concerns.

The Weirton Geriatric Center currently has 20 active positive residents and 11 staff members that have tested positive with 2 deaths associated to COVID-19.

The Weirton Medical Center and Stone Pear Pavilion each have 2 active positive residents and staff members. Stone Pear Pavilion has had 1 COVID-19 related death.