Hancock County man admits to firearms charge

Hancock County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Michael Martino, of Weirton, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Martino, age 39, pled guilty to one count of “Receipt of Unregistered Firearm.” Martino admitted to receiving a machine gun that wasn’t registered to him in April 2019 in Hancock County.

Martino faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter