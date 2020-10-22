Hancock County man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Michael Martino, of Weirton, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Martino, age 39, pled guilty to one count of “Receipt of Unregistered Firearm.” Martino admitted to receiving a machine gun that wasn’t registered to him in April 2019 in Hancock County.

Martino faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.