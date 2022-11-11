HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings said Friday in a press release that on November 4, members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Newell, Hancock County, West Virginia area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This investigation led to a search warrant located on Blossom Avenue in Newell. During the search warrant, Franklin “Frankie” Gilbert was arrested for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance and heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine was seized.

Gilbert is being held at the Northern Regional Jail, with a bond of $750,000. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of members of the Weirton Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Also assisting the investigation was the Hancock County Special Response Team.