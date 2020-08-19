Hancock County man facing child pornography charges

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Gavin Collins, of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted today on charges involving child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Collins, 29, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of “Production of Child Pornography by Person Having Custody or Control” and one county of “Distribution of Child Pornography.” Collins is accused of producing child pornography with a minor in his custody from September 2018 to July 2020 in Hancock County and distributed child pornography in July 2020.

Collins faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the production charge and faces no less than five years and up to 20 years of incarceration for the distribution charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated.