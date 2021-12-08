Hancock County man sentenced to 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a child

A Hancock County man was sentenced to prison for 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a minor.

HAPPENING NOW – I’m in the Hancock County Courtroom as David Wayne Sullivan is being sentenced for over 500 counts of sexual abuse of a minor… Follow this thread for the details @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/fVrKoy2h97 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) December 8, 2021

David Sullivan of Pine Lane, New Cumberland was facing a 516-count indictment, with charges including sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child.

According to the WeirtonDailyTimes , prosecutors said Sullivan “engaged in sexual contact, sexual intrusion and sexual intercourse with a child under his care, custody or control at the time.”

The judge told Sullivan “We don’t have the death penalty in West Virginia or else you would get it.”