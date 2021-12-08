Hancock County man sentenced to 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a child

A Hancock County man was sentenced to prison for 5,000 years for sexual abuse of a minor.
David Sullivan of Pine Lane, New Cumberland was facing a 516-count indictment, with charges including sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child.
According to the WeirtonDailyTimes , prosecutors said Sullivan “engaged in sexual contact, sexual intrusion and sexual intercourse with a child under his care, custody or control at the time.”
The judge told Sullivan “We don’t have the death penalty in West Virginia or else you would get it.”