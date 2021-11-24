Hancock County pharmacy administers overly-diluted doses of the Pfizer vaccine

The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health and partners from the Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines (JIATF), is working with Davis Brothers Pharmacy, a family-owned pharmacy with two locations in Hancock County, to connect patients to revaccination after the pharmacies administered overly-diluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 12 years and older between April and November 2021. Other COVID-19 vaccines, pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, were not affected by the dosing error.

Effective November 17, 2021, COVID-19 vaccine administration is on hold at Davis Brothers Pharmacy at both locations in New Cumberland and Chester, WV, by the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy which issued a cease and desist order to both pharmacies while investigations are underway.

Over-dilution results in a person receiving a lower-than-authorized dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following current guidance within the CDC Interim Clinical Considerations for use of COVID-19 Vaccines. In this case, it is recommended that those patients of Davis Brothers Pharmacy be revaccinated with a full dose for every over-diluted dose received at either of these two pharmacies.

The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy will direct Davis Brothers Pharmacy to properly contact patients who received these lower dose vaccines, and for the pharmacy to follow up with those patients in the coming weeks to ensure all who are affected were notified.

“To increase protection for themselves and those around them, especially while awaiting maximum protection from revaccination, individuals who received the overly diluted Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a Davis Brothers Pharmacy in Hancock County are encouraged to wear a mask around others outside of their households, wash hands frequently, keep at least 6 feet of distance from others, and avoid large indoor gatherings,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

The JIATF is directly assisting with revaccination efforts while focusing on further enriching provider resources to prevent future dosing errors.

“We’re enhancing our outreach, education, training, and oversight of all statewide COVID-19 vaccine providers,” said James Hoyer, head of the JIATF. “We will be offering vaccine clinics in Hancock County next week for the affected individuals to be revaccinated.”

Hancock County vaccination clinic details:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

HARV, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047

Pfizer vaccine will be available for those needing revaccination.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J will be available for all others 12+ years requesting vaccines.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

HARV, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047

Pfizer vaccine will be available for those needing revaccination.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J will be available for all others 12+ years requesting vaccines.

Thursday, December 2, 2021, 10:00 AM – 12 PM

HARV, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047

Pfizer vaccine will be available for those needing revaccination.

Pfizer and Moderna will be available for all others 12+ years requesting vaccines.

Friday, December 3, 2021, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Change, Inc. Family Medical Care, 1151 Washington Street, Newell, WV 26050

Pfizer vaccine will be available for those needing revaccination.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J will be available for all others 12+ years requesting vaccines.

A full list of vaccination clinics is available at vaccinate.wv.gov.