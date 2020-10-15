Hancock County providing free COVID-19 testing

New Cumberland, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Hancock County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing.

The testing will begin on October 16 from 12-4 PM and also on October 19 12-4 PM.

Testing will be held at Tomlinson Run State Park at 3391 Veterans Blvd.

The testing comes after Hancock County has moved from “yellow” advisory to “gold” advisory on the county alert map.

Everyone is welcome to get tested even those without symptoms.

No proof of insurance is required and you must bring an ID.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.