The Hancock County Education Association announced a vote of no confidence against Superintendent Dawn Petrovich and four of the five members of the school board.

According to our news partner The Herald-Star, the grievance was filed by current Oak Glen Middle Principal Alyssa Mick over the selection of former Weir Middle principal, Sarah Parsons, to serve as the district’s director of personnel.

The vote was taken Friday and 93.4 percent of the responding school personnel had no confidence in Petrovich as superintendent with 92 percent of respondents had no confidence in board members Danny Kaser, Chris Gillette, Toni Hinerman and Larry Shaw.

Michelle Chappell was the only board member not included in the voting.

The four board members voted to appeal the decision according to the news outlet