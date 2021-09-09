Hancock County Schools issue face-covering mandate

Hancock County Schools will move to a face-covering mandate on Thursday.

The Hancock County Board of Education will require face coverings for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors and on the bus, regardless of vaccination status.

Hancock County says the face-covering mandate is because of the number of increasing positive COVID-19 cases.

Hancock County says students and staff with face coverings that have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 will NOT need to quarantine.

Also, the county says face coverings will keep schools open for in-person instruction and will greatly decrease the number of students who need to be quarantined if exposed to a positive case.

Hancock County will keep the mask mandate in effect until September 30 and then will reevaluate.

Any student who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical condition, a mental health condition, disability, or trouble breathing and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings.

Medical Documentation must be provided excusing the student from the face-covering requirement.