HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam involving false claims of people winning a national contest, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officials say residents have received calls saying they won the Publishers Clearinghouse prize, but they need to buy prepaid credit cards to transfer the winnings.

The sheriff’s department says this is a scam.