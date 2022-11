HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that there is a tax scam people should be aware of.

One resident received a letter claiming they owed more than $8,000 in taxes, and it stated that seizure or forfeiture of property and income may be imminent.

Authorities say this is a scam and to contact local law enforcement officials if they have question about people who are attempting to collect money.