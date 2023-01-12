HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Much needed technology upgrades are coming to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

They have been approved to receive a grant for new body and cruiser cameras.

The grants were from the Congressionally Directed Spending Project and they total $565,000

Sheriff Scott Gittings says keeping up to date with their technology is so important because the old tech might not work as well and it’s outdated.

He says the tech also adds additional security for the deputies and other people involved.

“It protects them, it protects evidence you know because they do a lot with you know viewing the scene with their body cameras and it preserves the evidence of the scene. It protects them, what they have encountered with an unruly person, that shows what they did. It’s nothing but beneficial to us.” Sheriff Scott Gittings – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Gittings says the new technology offers the best for the community as well.

He says they are looking forward to what the new technology will being the department.