The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned.

This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr. Mick.

The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position.

There were allegations of favoritism against the Board regarding who was selected for the position.

Board members say they are working on a settlement agreement between their lawyer and Dr. Mick’s lawyer.

As for the Director of Personnel position, the board has yet to determine what will happen.

