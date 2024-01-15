HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – The very top of the mountain state celebrated a big birthday Monday.

176 years ago, Hancock County, West Virginia was created!

The northernmost county in West Virgnia, Hancock County was created by an act of the general assembly on January 15th, 1848 – nearly 15 years before West Virginia separated from Virginia.

The smallest county in the mountain state, it earned its name from the first signer of the Declaration of Independence, John Hancock.

The county was created from Brooke County after an attempt to create a centralized county seat failed.

The new county line was drawn through the middle of Holliday’s Cove.

The act of creating a new county from Brooke left the location of a county seat to the electorate.

New Cumberland was chosen over New Manchester and remains the county seat present day.

West Virginia is the only state formed due to the civil war, becoming the 35th state on June 20, 1963.

Many of the residents in Hancock County during the civil war supported the Union, with only 23 people from Hancock County voting to secede from Virginia.

It may be the smallest county in West Virginia, but the people who reside there have the biggest hearts the mountain state has to offer.

Happy 176th Birthday to Hancock County, West Virginia.