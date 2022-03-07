Jacque Phillips, of Weirton, West Virginia, has admitted to money laundering, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Phillips, also known as “Jacque Phillips-Brown,” 33, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Money Laundering.”

Phillips was employed as a billing manager at a medical billing company in Steubenville, Ohio.

Beginning in January 2018 through March 2019, Phillips defrauded her employer, her employer’s patients, and insurance companies out of more than $100,000.

Phillips used the financial services company Square, Inc. by linking her personal bank accounts to the Square, Inc. accounts she registered in her employer’s name.

Phillips then used those Square accounts to transfer funds paid to her employer, some from insurance and health care benefits programs, into her personal accounts.

Phillips faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.