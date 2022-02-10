Hancock County World War II missing man accounted for almost 76 years later

After almost 76 years, U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Richard W, Horrigan of Chester, West Virginia, a pilot with the 22nd Fighter Squadron, 36th Fighter Group, 9th Air Force, serving in Germany during World War II has been accounted for.

A Report of Death was issued in November of 1945 when Horrigan could not be recovered after a crash likely due to an anti-aircraft fire left sufficient evidence that he had not survived.

In March 2017, a DPAA investigation team returned to the site and located what they believed to be Horrigan’s aircraft.

They recovered material evidence and possible remains that were initially transferred to the police in Herzberg, Germany, before being sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for analysis in August 2019.

Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial and material evidence to identify Horrigan’s remains.

Horrigan was accounted for on August 19, 2021, and will be buried in his hometown.

A rosette will be placed next to his name at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Hombourg, Belgium along with the others still missing from World War II.