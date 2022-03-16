In a 4-1 vote, the Hancock County Board of Education decided to appeal the decision of an administrative law judge presiding over an employee grievance filed against the board last year.

The grievance was filed by Alyssa Mick, current Oak Glen Middle Principal, concerning the selection of former Weir Middle principal, Sarah Parsons, to serve as the district’s director of personnel.

Mick alleged that the Superintendent preselected Parsons and weighed the factors in Parson’s favor due to their close friendship, although Mick claimed to be the most qualified out of the candidates interviewed by the Superintendent.

According to reports, the administrative law judge assigned to the case had ruled the board would have to rebid the position.

Board President Danny Kaser explained that the board reviewed the grievance and the judge’s ruling with counsel and were advised to appeal.

“He felt there was possibly some misinterpretation in there and we should appeal it,” Kaser said.