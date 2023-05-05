CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) — Monster flicks and first dates.

That was what going to the movies was all about when Americans first began to park in drive-in lots in the 1950s.

Hilltop Drive-In was one of the many that met the demand in West Virginia, and after 70 years of gas shortages, home movies and streaming…it’s still going strong.

The theater has been around since 1950, at the peak of the drive-in industry.

And even though there are only about 150 in the whole country today, Hilltop still gets first-run films for the movie-going audiences of today.

“You used to be able to change movies every day. But they were short, so they were only like half an hour long. And you would get three or four, maybe six movies at a time.” Katie Beaver, Owner, Hilltop Drive-In

Katie Beaver has been around film reels her entire life.

Her father was one of the first projectionists when the theater opened, before eventually buying it in 1988.

They’ve kept it in the family since then, and it’s fittingly remained family oriented.

She says they’re almost always able to show the latest releases, which keeps ticket sales high…just ask the concession stand.

“Oh my gosh. We can go through 50 pounds of popcorn a night.” Katie Beaver, Owner, Hilltop Drive-In

Even seven decades’ worth of technological changes haven’t stopped Hilltop.

They upgraded from 35 millimeter to digital seven years ago, with a hard drive bank replacing the film canister.

Even COVID didn’t present a problem when they were forced to show old movies.

“And to see ‘Jaws’ on the big screen, now let me tell you. I was never afraid of that movie until I saw it on the big screen. It was like, ‘oh my God.'” Katie Beaver, Owner, Hilltop Drive-In

They’re one of only six options you have in the entire Mountain State to stay in your car and watch a movie.

And that survival among the competition lets them give their customers an experience no multiplex can offer.

“The freedom and able to eat in your car or sit outside and enjoy the air, and not having to be cooped up…that’s epic, it’s extremely peaceful.” Katie Beaver, Owner, Hilltop Drive-In

And even with Netflix and Amazon, it still has much to give to the modern movie viewer…as it’s the only place where the cool summer breeze meets cinematic magic.