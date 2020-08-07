Holiday Inn Weirton wins Tripadvisor award for #1 hotel in Weirton

Weirton, W.Va.–The Holiday Inn Weirton announced this week that it has been recognized as a 2020 Travellers’ Choice award-winner for hotels in Weirton WV.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe. The Holiday Inn Weirton has over 330 reviews from past guests with a 91.55% recommendation percentage and 4.5 out of 5 star rating.



“There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awarded based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence. We are thrilled serve as the #1 Hotel in Weirton from TripAdvisor.com for the 10th consecutive year. ” said Bradford Degenkolb, Director of Sales at the Holiday Inn Weirton.



“Winning the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award is a true source of pride for the entire team at the Holiday Inn-Weirton and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor as well as each of our team members for providing excellent service,” said Brandy Wenner, General Manager at Holiday Inn-Weirton.



“Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.