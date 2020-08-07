Holiday Inn Weirton wins Tripadvisor award for #1 hotel in Weirton

Hancock County
Posted: / Updated:

Weirton, W.Va.–The Holiday Inn Weirton announced this week that it has been recognized as a 2020 Travellers’ Choice award-winner for hotels in Weirton WV.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe. The Holiday Inn Weirton has over 330 reviews from past guests with a 91.55% recommendation percentage and 4.5 out of 5 star rating.


“There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awarded based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence. We are thrilled serve as the #1 Hotel in Weirton from TripAdvisor.com for the 10th consecutive year. ” said Bradford Degenkolb, Director of Sales at the Holiday Inn Weirton.


“Winning the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award is a true source of pride for the entire team at the Holiday Inn-Weirton and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor as well as each of our team members for providing excellent service,” said Brandy Wenner, General Manager at Holiday Inn-Weirton.


“Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter