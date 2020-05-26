In-person visits still not encouraged as Hancock County Courthouse reopens

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Courthouse has officially reopened.
However, most business will continue to be conducted online, by phone or through the lock box at the courthouse.
Research of records is available by appointment, as well as contacting each office directly.
Visitors will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines set by the state.
