CBD. What is it?

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Officials say despite the interest in CBD, many people have no idea what it is or how it might help them.

The difference between CBD and marijuana is that marijuana has THC that potentially gives you the psycho-active affect and CBD is from hemp.

It can come in the form of oils, dissolvable substances in drinks, or edibles.

The owner of Your CBD Store in Weirton says it is good for balancing your body on both physical and mental levels.

It’s really really nice to have more then a few options to find something that works for an individual because CBD is more of that individual level rather then some big broad range of here’s this for this, so it makes it nice then you can tailor it to yourself. Leah Foldi – Owner Your CBD Store

They even have items for pets!

If you’d like to check them out they are open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Weirton.