Kittle indicted on one count of murder

(WTRF) A Weirton man accused of stabbing his father to death was indicted by a Brooke County grand jury on Monday.

21-year-old Justin Michael Kittle was indicted on one count of murder in connection with the killing of his father 54-year-old Jeffrey Kittle at their home on May 19.

Justin Kittle was charged with first degree murder on May 26.

Weirton Police say, Jeffrey Kittle was found lying in his backyard, where he was pronounced dead, with cuts to his back, head, and leg

According to the police reports, Justin stabbed his father first with one knife inside the home and with another knife outside.