A Kroger location in Weirton will close in August

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Kroger in Weirton is set to close it’s doors on August 21.
The location that is closing is 3558 Main Street in Weirton.
Kroger’s Columbus Division made the following statement to 7News:
The decision to close this store was difficult, but profits have continued to decline as the store has continued to lose revenue. The store has not been profitable since 2014. All associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement.Kroger’s Columbus Division
