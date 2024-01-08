HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are a resident of Newell, W.Va., serviced by Hancock County and Tomlinson Run Public Service Districts, you may have heard a petition involving The Newell Company has been reopened.

The Newell Company was declared a failing utility back in 2022.

Public Service Commission of West Virginia issued an order on February 23, 2023, that Hancock and Tomlinson PSD would acquire Newell.

Hancock PSD was to pay $1.36 million for the 425-customer sewer system and Tomlinson PSD was to pay $1.63 million for the 650-customer water system.

In October 2023, Hancock PSD was denied funding and has since asked Hancock County Commissioners to reopen the case for consideration.

“The Hancock County PSD, the sewage part of it, applied for a $1.3 million grant or loan to try and acquire that portion of the Newell Company. Their first request, they were denied the funding. So basically, what they are doing is going to reapply to try and obtain a $1.3 million grant.” Jeff Davis | Hancock County Commission President

Jeff Davis, Hancock County Commissioner President, says he is hoping to have a definitive answer on these projects within the next three months, adding that the updates to the sewage and water lines need to begin by the end of 2024.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.

Click here for a full look at the press release.

The next Hancock County Commission meeting is this Thursday on the third floor of the Hancock County Courthouse starting at 2:30 p.m.