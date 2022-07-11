HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is on the short list to getting some much needed funding for new body and cruiser cameras.

Congressman David McKinley recently announced the proposed funding for 13 projects submitted as

Community Project Funding to the Appropriations Committee.

Sheriff Scott Gittings says they have been looking to purchase new cameras as theirs are getting outdated.

He says as technology continues to grow and they want to utilize it as much as they can.

“On our standpoint I think it’s important because it helps, it protects the officer. It’s a perfect tool plus when you’re at a scene you know the officers not always having to record everything in his mind or notes he’s got it on his body cam, he can go back and review the footage, get instant statements from somebody, capture the moment as it’s happening.” Sheriff Scott Gittings – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Gittings says if for some reason they do not get this funding, they have another grant they will be applying for.