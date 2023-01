HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The man who hit a 7 year old boy with his motorcycle and ran away will be in court Thursday morning.

Paul White is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm and no operators license.

He will be appearing before Judge Cuomo in Hancock County Court.

