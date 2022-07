HANCOCK COUNTY- A man was taken to Weirton Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

The man was hit on Washington Street in Weirton after officials said a car backed into the man.

Officials say the man didn’t appear to have been injured but went to the hospital for precaution.

It’s also unknown if anyone has been cited at this time.

Weirton police, Weirton fire, and Hancock County EMS all responded to the call.

WEIRTON: Fires officials say a man was hit by a car on Washington Street in Weirton. I am on scene now. Stay with @WTRF7News for more information. pic.twitter.com/d5qSoukLS9 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) July 28, 2022

7News is on the scene, refresh this story for more details.