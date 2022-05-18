HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A multi-million dollar event is back in person in Hancock County.

The Fall Bash hosted by Chester Volunteer Fire Department will be held in person following a cancellation and a virtual event due to the pandemic.

This event brings in 12,000 to 15,000 people and includes prizes that range from guns, and cars, to cash!

The money raised from this event doesn’t just go to the fire department either, they donate a lot back into the city!

“The City Park, to Little League baseball, Little League basketball the Oak Glen high school Oak Glen Middle School and Junior High. Fixing up tennis courts and boat docks and that kind of stuff here in the city and we try to help as much as we can all over. We’re a big sponsor of the Fourth of July celebration here in Chester.” Chief John Hissam – Chester VFD

If you buy your tickets by June 1st you’ll be entered in for two $5,000 drawings.

Some tickets are still available but be quick they expect to sell out faster than normal this year.

The event is on September 16 and 17 at the Harv at Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort.