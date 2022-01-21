Murder suspect in East Liverpool shooting arrested in Hancock County

A murder suspect wanted in a shooting death last May in East Liverpool was arrested in Hancock County on Thursday.

The Mourning Journal reports 24 year old, Tyrell Marques Travers from Wellsville Ohio is accused of killing Dion McMillon from New Jersey, who was found dead in a parked car.

According to WKBN McMillon was found dead in a vehicle on Mapletreet Street in May.

The news outlet reports that Travers was indicted by the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court grand jury last week on charges including aggravated murder with a firearms specification.

Travers is being held on fugitive from justice charges in Hancock County and also facing charges of two counts of murder, aggravated murder, and tampering with evidence, all with a firearms specification in Columbiana County.

Travers is currently in the Northern Regional Jail