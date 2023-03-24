HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If there is one thing each community in the Ohio Valley has in common, it’s a big heart. In Newell, the volunteer fire department is honoring its members with special banners.

New banners picturing both past and present Newell Volunteer Firefighters line the power poles throughout the city. The new program hopes to promote growth for the fire department within the community of Newell and beyond.

“The fire department. Serve to Protect Life and Property.” Mike Nixon | Trustee of the Corporation, Newell VFD

That’s the mission Newell Volunteer Firefighters strive for each and every day.

Mike Nixon, who was born and raised right here in Ohio Valley, has been a part of the department since 1974.

He says volunteer firefighters are the forgotten heroes of our communities. This new banner program honors the sacrifices and hard work each volunteer member gives to uphold the mission of protecting life and property.

Volunteers are a vital part of any community, and Nixon says Newell’s department has been struggling to get new members.

“Maybe if they see us and our pictures out there, maybe they’ll come and join to be a part of, and be proud of their community.” Mike Nixon | Trustee of the Corporation, Newell VFD

Nixon says the banners also serve another purpose.

“To get the state government and the federal government to come and recognize us. That is the biggest goal.” Mike Nixon | Trustee of the Corporation, Newell VFD

The community has been very supportive of the new banner program.

“Everybody in town just loves them to death. And they said it should have been done a long time ago.” Mike Nixon | Trustee of the Corporation, Newell VFD

Nixon says that anyone who lives in Hancock County can join the Newell Volunteer Fire Department.

If you’re interested, you can stop by the station or attend one of their bingo nights, at the old school in Newell located at 717 Washington Street. They are every Wednesday and Saturday between 6 and 8 p.m.