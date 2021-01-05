WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A number of new businesses and projects are popping up around the Weirton area.

City officials announced plans for a new Big Lots, that will go into the K-Mart Plaza on Three Springs Dive. Renovation work is currently being done to expand an existing building to make room for the new business.

They say they hope the the work will be complete by the fall of 2021.

A number of other projects are in the work as well. The City is finalizing plans with the West Virginia Department of Highways for the construction of a of a new sidewalk near the WalMart area. The sidewalk will be used specifically for exercise.

Jessica Gumm, Planning & Development Director for the City of Weirton explained the upcoming plans for the area:

” I think that here is a lot of construction that is going to happen in the spring. All of these projects that we have been gearing up and talking about have been taking forever. Which the process is a long process . But I think everyone is going to see what we have been trying to accomplish the past couple years, in the spring.”

The city is also working on a $1.5 million dollar matching grant on the Park Drive Development. That is also in the Three Springs Drive Area and will include both retail and residential opportunities.