WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — ​It’s situated just 35 miles from Pittsburgh.

It’s nestled between three different states, and its economy has the wind at its back.

In short, it’s the perfect time for Weirton to make a push toward its future, and those first steps were taken Friday in the form of shovels in the dirt.

The city has started development on Park Place, a new mixed-use development just across the street from Walmart.

Dozens of new apartments will be on this spot to help Weirton’s housing keep up with Three Springs’ budding businesses.

“We need development in the city of Weirton to bring in businesses to bring people here and people that live here, keep them here.” Tim Connell, Weirton Ward 1 Councilman

Councilman Tim Connell worked for Weirton Steel for years, and saw for himself how many young people moved out after the company filed for bankruptcy.

But he and the rest of the city see this currently empty land as the future home of young talent ready to build a new community around them.

And it won’t just be additional living space.

The 32 apartments will be above new businesses on the ground level, with eventually an amphitheater on the land nearby, making the new development residential, professional and recreational at the same time.

The venture is a collaboration between the city, Park Drive Development LLC and the Panhandle’s Business Development Corporation, and it took 17 years to get to this point.

“2006, yeah it took a long time. We’ve had a lot of challenges besides COVID, the price increase on all materials, the financing issues. So we’ve had a lot of hurdles, a lot of regulatory matters.” Eric Frankovitch, Park Place Development investor

Weirton says one of its biggest selling points for Park Place will be the city’s lack of crime.

Connell says its five-year title as the safest city in West Virginia brought entrepreneurs and their investors to the table.

“You don’t come into Weirton and start anything or bring anything in here because there’ll be some red and blue lights that greet you if that’s what you want to do.” Tim Connell, Weirton Ward 1 Councilman

And with any luck, it’s why you’ll be seeing many more of these shovels and hard hats very soon.