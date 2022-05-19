HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — On Friday, May 13, the New Cumberland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint on N. Chester Street in New Cumberland. This exercise was done in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Hancock Sheriff’s Office.

The main goal of the sobriety checkpoint was to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws.

The sobriety checkpoint resulted in 448 vehicles passing through the checkpoint between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Of those 448 vehicles, officers conducted standardized field sobriety testing on nine drivers and issued 16 citations for various violations. Officers also arrested four drivers for misdemeanor offenses and one felony drug offense. More than an ounce of illegal substances was seized during these arrests.

The New Cumberland Police Department thanked citizens for driving sober and recommended these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: