HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — In July, the Hancock County Board of Education will have three new faces.

Gerard Spencer, Jim Horstman, and Ed Fields will be the new board members after they won the primary election a few weeks ago.

Beating current seat holder Danny Kaser.

7News was able to sit down with two out the three members to see what they plan to do different for the schools in the county.

Horstman has been in Weirton his whole life. He went to Hancock County Schools and coached in them as well.

Fields is a graduate from Oak Glen and is a retired WV state police officer and was on the board in the 90s.

Both say things need changed in the school system.

“Improve the communication flow from the Board of Education down through the teachers, principals and the parents, because I am a parent, and I had some problems with getting feedback also so that’s a big thing.” Jim Hostman, New BOE member

“I’m not going to be a second and fourth Monday board member I’m going to be in the schools, talking with the teachers, talking of the folks out and about and talking to the students and see what we can do to improve the system in Hancock County.” Ed Fields, New BOE member

7News reached out to Spencer for a comment. He responded saying he wanted to wait until he was officially sworn in to do an interview.

Board members will officially begin their board duties in July.