HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New Manchester Elementary School celebrated 2023 Read Across America Week with a “Let’s Go Camping” theme.

On Friday, March 3, community members from across the Hancock County joined teachers of New Manchester to end their “Read Across America” week with a “Community Read Aloud” event.

7News reporter and producer, Annalise Murphy, read to Mrs. Megan White’s fourth grade class. In total, she read two books: “The Hike” by Alison Farell and “When We Go Camping” by Margriet Ruurs. The kids said their favorite between the two was “The Hike.”

Principals, teachers, and even parents were involved in the weeklong festivities.

Together, they planned fun activities and themes for each day of the week leading up until today.

“So, this week we did “Welcome to Camp Frankfort.” And throughout the week we had different themed days for the kids. Different dress up days. We had wear your camping gear. One day was camouflage. Our PTA actually gave the students all camo bandanas and wrist bands, so we were able to get them involved. Last night we had a camp read a lot family engagement. And we got to take all the activities that our teachers worked so hard for throughout the week, and we had stations set up all around the school. So, we got a lot of the community involved. Today as well for our community read aloud.” Sarah Hill | Title 1 Reading Specialist, New Manchester Elementary

Read Across America is traditionally celebrated starting on March 2 – which is Dr. Seuss’s birthday and ends on March 6th.

Murphy says she had an awesome time today and hopes the students of New Manchester Elementary continue their love for reading.