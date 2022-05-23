Hancock County, W. Va. (WTRF)-The ongoing grievance case involving the Hancock County School District continues to unfold.

Oak Glen High School Principal Dr. Alyssa Mick filed a grievance against the Board of Education over the director of personnel’s position months ago, and tonight the board discussed that matter.

The board went into an executive session, but walked out with no new details on the case itself. They did, however, agree to revisit the matter in a special meeting scheduled for June 14th. Board President says they plan to evaluate both the Superintendent and the Board in that meeting.

This comes after the Board was questioned for picking the former Weir Middle Principal, Sarah Parsons, to fill the director of personnel’s position.

Back in March, the board voted 4-1 to appeal the judge’s decision that ruled the board would rebid that position.

As parents asked for more transparency over this, the board continued to face push back. Also in March, the Hancock County Education Association took a ‘no confidence vote’ regarding the Superintendent and Board Members, except for Michelle Chappell.

The board left no comment over the job or the grievance case tonight. But they will revisit this on June 14th.

Stay with 7 News as we continue to update you on this developing story.