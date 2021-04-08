No One Injured At Ergon Fire In Newell

Newell, West Virginia — Ergon Inc. has announced that an unoccupied maintenance shop at the Ergon – West Virginia Inc. (EWV) refinery in Newell, West Virginia, suffered damage from a fire Wednesday evening, April 7. Local fire departments, with the support of members of EWV’s fire brigade, were able to extinguish the fire. The structure impacted was a workshop, and no bulk chemicals or hydrocarbons were involved in the fire.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries. The damage was contained, and there will be no impact to our operations or to the pending maintenance schedule,” commented Emmitte Haddox, Ergon Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the prompt response from the fire departments and our employees who came to our aid last night and their efforts to extinguish the fire.”

EWV, a division of Ergon Inc., produces a variety of paraffinic process and base oils.