HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Where the Sheriff’s department is morning the unexpected loss of K-9 Dagoo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He passed away due to health complications.

With his passing they are down an active K-9 and are asking the public to help them get another one so they are back to full force.

A K-9 along with all the training required is roughly $20,000.

Dagoo’s K-9 Officer, Sgt. Hugh Tate says to have the community’s support doing this difficut time means so much to him and the department.

“People don’t realize that you know the money that comes in from the community because they love what we do, they see what the dogs do every day and that helps you know, and people love dogs, they love animals so they’re willing to help us out, and we couldn’t thank them enough.” Sgt. Hugh Tate – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

If you would like to donate you can writing a check.

Checks can be made to Hancock County K-9 Unit or one of the K-9 units would be happy to stop by and pick up any donations.

You can set that up by calling Sgt. Tate at 304-374-8172.

Sheriff Scott Gittings and the department want to thank those who have helped them out already.