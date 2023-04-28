HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to their K-9 Unit.

Gabe is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is full of energy to protect and serve the community.

“He’s a dual purpose K-9 which means he is trained in drug detection, apprehension and tracking.” Sgt. Huge Tate, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, Gabe was purchased from NCK9 LLC in Four Oaks, N.C. with the help of generous donations from the community.

All of this comes after the unexpected loss of K9 Dagoo last December due to health complications.

Tate was Dagoo’s handler, and now he is taking Gabe under his wing.

The biggest process in getting one of these dogs on the team is funding.

“It cost about $20,000 dollars from start to finish just to get a dog ready to get on the road.” Sgt. Huge Tate, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Gabe joins a team of two other K-9s, Kevin and Luna.

All three are certified through the West Virginia Police Canine Association.

Tate said a fully staffed K-9 unit requires four dogs, so they still need to add one more K-9 to the team – which they hope to do sometime this fall.

“We’d just like to thank the community for their continued support. You know without them (this is a very expensive process) so without them we couldn’t be here doing this every day.” Sgt. Huge Tate, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Congratulations Sergeant Tate and K-9 Gabe!