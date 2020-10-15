One person life-flighted after a vehicle crash in Weirton

Hancock County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke County Interim Sheriff, Scott Adams, has confirmed that a person has been life-flighted after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

The crash occurred on the route Route 2/ US 22 split.

The roadway is currently shutdown due to a helicopter landing but should re-open after.

7News is working to get more details, refresh this story for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter