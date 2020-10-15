One person life-flighted after a vehicle crash in Weirton

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke County Interim Sheriff, Scott Adams, has confirmed that a person has been life-flighted after a two-vehicle crash this morning.
The crash occurred on the route Route 2/ US 22 split.
The roadway is currently shutdown due to a helicopter landing but should re-open after.
7News is working to get more details, refresh this story for updates.
