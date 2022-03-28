HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Parents voice their concerns regarding the Director of Personnel position during tonight’s Hancock County Board of Education meeting.

During the last meeting the board voted 4-1 to appeal the judges decision that ruled the board would have to rebid that position.

As the grievance case continues, parents demand more transparency from the board in this case and in future decisions.

“Less executive session. Don’t meet behind closed doors, meet to where number one move it to a time at 7 o’clock at night, where working parents can actually be here, know what going on in their kid’s schools, and just do what they were elected to do, which is defend our kids, be there for our kids, and provide the best education for our kids, which they are not doing.” Jonathan Pratt – Concerned Parent/Resident

The Board said they have no comment at this time regarding the job or what the parents had to say at the meeting.