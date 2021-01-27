Pennsylvania man admits to role in drug conspiracy

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Zjaondezel Solomyn Douglas, of Zelionople, Pennsylvania, has admitted to his role in a cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation, U.S Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Douglas, 37, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Douglas admitted to working with another to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in August 2018 in Hancock County.

Douglas faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; the Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Jefferson County, Ohio, Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office; the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office; the Weirton Police Department; and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police investigated.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.