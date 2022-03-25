A Pennsylvania man will get no jail time after he was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse by a custodian and third-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Daniel Knight, 37 of Industry, was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her between 2015 and 2018 in Chester according to Herald-Star.

Knight could have faced a possible life sentence for the charges but after hearing testimony from witnesses and the West Virginia State police, Knight was acquitted.

Attorney for Knight said the accuser was contradicting and there was not enough physical evidence to find Knight Guilty.

The Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich told the news outlet that they ‘presented everything necessary but the jury saw if differently.’